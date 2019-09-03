The new Gx RTF ClearJect 2.25ml polymer needle syringe is suitable for use as primary packaging for sophisticated medications

Image: The new Gx RTF ClearJect polymer syringe is packed in nests for easy handling and filling. Photo: courtesy of Gerresheimer AG.

Germany-based primary packaging products manufacturer Gerresheimer has expanded its Gx RTF ClearJect product portfolio with the introduction of a new Gx RTF ClearJect 2.25ml polymer needle syringe.

The company is also producing the new Gx RTF 2.25ml syringe at its Pfreimd facility in Germany. The facility is already engaged in the production of 1.0ml syringe.

New Gx RTF 2.25ml polymer needle syringe

Cyclic olefin polymer (COP) has been used to produce the new Gx RTF syringe, which can be used as primary packaging for advanced medications, including sensitive, biologicals, biosimilars and biobetters.

Gerresheimer’s two locations, including Bünde and Wackersdorf, have been involved in the development of new Gx RTF 2.25ml polymer needle syringe.

Produced by Gerresheimer Bünde, the Gx RTF ClearJect COP SIN is now provided in 1.0ml long and 2.25ml sizes.

The new Gx RTF syringe is installed with a 27-gauge, 1/2in (12.7 mm) and thin-walled stainless-steel needle with three bevels.

The new syringe is free of tungsten and adhesives, as the complete product is produced in a single step. It has a high pH tolerance and the pH value does not change while in storage.

Gx RTF ClearJect needle syringe, which is break-resistant, is suitable for packaging aggressive or toxic materials.

The syringes are siliconised with an accurate controlled quantity of the viscous Dow Corning 360 MD (12,500 cST) silicone oil, resulting in better syringe functionality with low breakaway and sliding forces with the lowest possible particle load.

The material is provided with a range of design options to meet customer specific requirements. In addition, the syringes can serve as autoinjectors.

In May this year, Gerresheimer announced the introduction of a new packaging solution for effervescent vitamin C tablets.

Gerresheimer’s new packaging solution includes a small tube made from polypropyl-ene (PP) with capacity for 10 or 16 tablets, as well as a lid made from low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and filled with desiccant.