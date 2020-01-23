More than 100 million plastic straws will be replaced by a sustainable paper variant made of certified paper by next year

FrieslandCampina to introduce paper straws for its European packaging products. (Credit: FrieslandCampina)

Dutch dairy products producer FrieslandCampina is set to introduce paper straws for all of its European packaging products that require a straw.

More than 100 million plastic straws will be replaced by a sustainable paper variant made of certified paper by next year.

The new straws will be introduced for all FrieslandCampina’s European brands that include Chocomel, Fristi, Campina and Optimel brands in the Netherlands; Cécémel, Joyvalle and Fristi in Belgium; Pöttyös in Hungary and Yazoo in the UK.

FrieslandCampina packaging development global director Patrick van Baal said: “It is not easy to develop a strong paper straw that is flexible and hygienic and that does not get soft too quickly while drinking. Besides, the straw must be degradable in case it accidentally ends up in the environment.

“After a lot of testing, we have succeeded in developing a straw that meets all these requirements.”

FrieslandCampina to use paper straws outside Europe

Outside Europe, FrieslandCampina will also start using paper straws with its Dutch Lady brand in Hong Kong.

Dutch firm stated that it will also replace the plastic protective wrappers around the straws when it has been found.

According to FrieslandCampina, about 142 million straws will have been replaced by 2021 which is equivalent of 23,000km and 57,000 kilos of plastic straws.

Dutch firm stated that the introduction of the new straws by 2021 puts it ahead of the EU ban on disposable plastic straws.

Recently, the Dutch firm introduced a new packaging solution for Dutch Masterpiece cheese brand.

The redesigned packaging features readily identifiable and memorable Dutch painters and their recognisable work while offering informative tasting notes of the product for the consumer to better educate them about the taste and texture.

In November last year, FrieslandCampina had introduced a fully-recyclable and lighter version of the re-sealable packaging for cheese.