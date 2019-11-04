FrieslandCampina said that the new packaging could help it to reduce over 300,000kg of plastic annually and reuse in other applications

Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina has introduced a fully-recyclable and lighter version of the re-sealable packaging for cheese.

The company said that with the new packaging it has achieved a plastic reduction of 30% for its cheese packaging in Europe.

Dutch firm believes that the new packaging could help it to reduce over 300,000kg of plastic annually and reuse in other applications.

The initiative is an addition to the previous plastic reduction scheme implemented by the company which aimed to reduce plastic usage by more than 20%.

FrieslandCampina packaging development global director Patrick van Baal said: “Resealable packaging is needed to protect the cheese, prevent food waste and guarantee quality.

“We are constantly working on improving our packaging, making the production process more sustainable and better recycling options.

“I am proud that we have succeeded in significantly reducing the environmental impact of our cheese packaging.”

The food company aims to make all packaging globally fully recyclable by 2025 and use fully-recyclable packaging.

Van Baal added: “Most cheese packages are made from different types of plastic, which means that they cannot be recycled. We now have a solution for that.

“Our new cheese packaging consists of polypropylene, a material that can be separated and recycled and can be used for a new life as, for example, a vacuum cleaner.”

FrieslandCampina signs Plastic Pact NL

In February this year, the Dutch company signed the Plastic Pact NL as part of its commitments to reduce plastic usage and not to use more (types of) plastic than necessary.

The Plastic Pact, an initiative of State Secretary Stientje van Veldhoven (Infrastructure and Water Management), has more than 70 participants, which include food companies, supermarkets, festivals, caterers, producers, packers and environmental organisations.

The Plastic Pact aims to create a fully circular economy by 2050.

FrieslandCampina, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells consumer products such as dairy-based beverages, infant nutrition, cheese and desserts in several European countries, Asia and Africa.