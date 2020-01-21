The redesigned packaging includes readily identifiable and memorable Dutch painters and their recognisable work

A Dutch Masterpiece Collection (Credit: PRNewswire / FrieslandCampina)

Dairy products producer FrieslandCampina has unveiled a new packaging solution for Dutch Masterpiece cheese brand.

The new brand redesign is expected to help FrieslandCampina to boost sales and draw more consumers to the brand.

The redesigned packaging includes readily identifiable and memorable Dutch painters, as well as their recognisable work.

FrieslandCampina’s new packaging also offers informative tasting notes of the product for the consumer to better know about the taste and texture.

The new packaging for both the wheel and wedge includes an image of the product, which helps to look distinctively in the cheese case.

Redesigned packaging to make Dutch Masterpiece collection more appealing in the dairy section

According to the company, the packaging redesign will make the cheese collection more appealing in the dairy section and more accessible to consumers.

The new product labels provide the full cheese profile in the front and the entire collection in the centre.

Dutch Masterpiece collection includes Rembrandt that offers firm texture and sturdy flavour, while Vincent is a full- ripened Dutch cheese. Frans Hals is a rich aged Dutch goat cheese, while Vermeer is a Dutch Gouda cheese.

FrieslandCampina North America marketing director Debbie Seife said: “Our cheeses are as much a work of art as the innovative and prolific golden age painters for which they are named.

“Distinctive in flavour like their artists, our new brand identity and package design frames the distinctive features of each painter, their formative work, and the unique age and tasting notes of each of the awarding-winning cheeses in our masterpiece collection,”

FrieslandCampina is a producer of Gouda and Dutch cheese. It is claimed to be one of the largest US importers of speciality cheeses.

The company’s cheese brands include Frico, Gayo Azul, Kroon, Melkbus, Organic Kingdom, Parrano & Wyke Farms, in addition to the Dutch Masterpiece.

In November 2019, FrieslandCampina introduced a fully-recyclable and lighter version of the re-sealable packaging for cheese.