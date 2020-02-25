Using Flair's proprietary texturization process, Real Touch supplements visual impact by adding a tactile dimension to brand packaging designs

Flair's Real Touch tactile packaging innovation (Credit: PRNewswire / Flair Flexible Packaging)

Flair Flexible Packaging is introducing its latest Real Touch innovation, a tactile packaging solution for high-impact shelf differentiation, at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, March 3-7, 2020.

Using Flair’s proprietary texturization process, Real Touch supplements visual impact by adding a tactile dimension to brand packaging designs. Specially engineered to deliver a true experience, Real Touch enables brands to create another layer of connection with their consumers.

Flair’s Real Touch has been developed for both food and nonfood applications, and is currently available in premade formats, including stand up pouches and other popular formats, as well as Flair’s ENVi Recyclable, enabling brands to enhance shelf appeal and meet sustainability goals at the same time.

Technical engineering and custom design consultations are available for rollstock products to ensure high-quality presentation and performance. A flexible solution for any brand competing on the shelf, Real Touch may be applied to the entire surface or combined with a glossy effect to align with any brand designs, delivering a premium look without the premium pricing.

Real Touch solutions may also include features such as high clarity windows in custom shapes, locations and sizes, as well as freshness features such as zippers and valves. The first offer within Flair’s tactile packaging program, Real Touch empowers brands to meet evolving consumer demands while achieving the exceptional shelf differentiation they desire.

For more than 26 years, Flair Flexible Packaging has served brand owners with transformative packaging solutions. The makers of LiDynamics®, FlairPak®, PLATiNUM™, and ENVi™, Flair’s facilities and teams in Wisconsin and Washington in the USA, Canada, Mexico and Korea serve industry innovators in the fields of food and beverage, tea and coffee, health and beauty, pet food, cleaning solutions, lawn and garden, as well as medical, industrial and chemical services and production.

Flair Flexible Packaging collaborates with brand owners to internalize a brand’s values and represent them in the marketplace with skill and confidence through effective, eye-catching packaging solutions. Flair is distinctive for its complete research and development capabilities, including colorful, crisp and dimensional up-to-10-color reverse rotogravure printing; global production and comprehensive logistics; proven Brand Color Management program; and Certified GFSI and FSSC 22000 food safety credentials.

Source: Company Press Release