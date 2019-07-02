Recycling firm First Mile has partnered with sustainable food packaging company Huhtamaki to accelerate coffee cup recycling across the UK.

Image: Recycling firm First Mile is based in the UK. Photo: courtesy of First Mile.

The collaboration is aimed at increasing the number of disposable coffee cups effectively recycled in the country.

First Mile will initially collect used disposable cups from some of Huhtamaki’s customers throughout London and Birmingham.

The cups collected from variety of different coffee chains, restaurants, bars and other business premises throughout the cities, will then be processed through First Mile’s new compostable packaging recycling service.

As a result, the cups, along with other materials, will be transformed into nutrient-rich fertiliser.

First Mile founder and CEO Bruce Bratley said: “With a growing awareness of recycling and sustainability, the PCRRG reports that paper cup recycling rates have increased from an estimated 1 in every 400 to 1 in every 25 in just two years and we’re keen to increase this further through the work we do.

“This partnership is a great collaboration, pairing Huhtamaki’s objective of driving long-term sustainability, with First Mile’s innovative approach to making recycling easy for businesses.”

According to First Mile, high-quality fibres are continuously in-demand in the paper industry as they can be recycled up to seven times while maintaining material integrity.

The recycling company said that there are already facilities to recycle every paper cup used in the UK through paper mills.

All Huhtamaki cups are made with 100% PEFC certified paper board from sustainably-managed forests in the UK.

Huhtamaki produces recyclable and compostable paper cups, both of which will be processed by the new recycling service.

Huhtamaki UK general manager Keith Crosley said: “The cups we manufacture in the UK are sustainably sourced, responsibly produced and fully recyclable. We recognise that more paper cups need to be recycled and we are actively working on this to further improve recycling rates.

“Working with First Mile is a fantastic partnership to enable our customers to have their paper cups collected recycled and turned into new products.”