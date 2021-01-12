Envoy Packaging has expertise in fabricating expendable, reusable, and customisable protective packaging solutions

Morrison Industries has acquired Envoy Packaging. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Morrison Industries, a provider of custom steel returnable shipping racks and packaging solutions, has acquired Envoy Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

Envoy Packaging has expertise in fabricating expendable, reusable, and customisable protective packaging solutions.

It also said to dunnage designed to work in tandem with Morrison’s steel shipping racks and expendable, cardboard, packaging products, in addition to fabricating plastic and foam packaging.

These capabilities enable Morrison and Envoy to market and produce a range of both expendable and returnable packaging products.

Morrison stated that it is broadening its packaging footprint to better serve existing customers and expand into new markets.

Morrison Industries CEO Jacob Wilson said: “This acquisition is an extremely exciting opportunity to add product offerings and experience for Morrison’s packaging division and our customers.

“As Morrison continues to grow, the strategic acquisition of Envoy Packaging aligns with our vision and enables our teams to expand our offerings, better supporting our customer’s packaging needs. The most important element for success in a transaction like this is cultural alignment. With Envoy, we have found a perfect fit.”

Envoy Packaging CEO Rachelle Smith said: “I am honoured and excited to be leading this new venture. It will only strengthen us to better serve and support both new and existing customers.”

Based in Lebanon of Tennessee, Morrison delivers custom steel returnable shipping racks and packaging for a range of industries, including specialised shipping racks for the automotive industry.

