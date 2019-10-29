EKFC has replaced the cardboard packaging with reusable crates that can save 750 tonnes of cardboard waste, which is equivalent to 260,000m² (65 acres) of mature woodland, yearly

Image: EKFC’s new packaging solution reduces 750 tonnes of packaging waste per year. Photo: courtesy of Emirates Flight Catering.

Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC), a Dubai-based in-flight catering service provider, has launched a new solution to reduce packaging waste across its food manufacturing operations.

The catering service provider has replaced the cardboard packaging with reusable crates to store and transport around 100,000 inflight meals every day.

The new packaging solution is expected to help the company save 750 tonnes of cardboard waste, which is equivalent to 260,000m² (65 acres) of mature woodland, every year.

EKFC CEO Saeed Mohammed said: “We are committed to operating with a mindset of efficiency and environmental sustainability.

“In addition to our vertical farming and solar power projects, our new packaging solution is already the third key initiative we have launched in a year to reduce our environmental footprint and deliver more value for our stakeholders.

“We continue to challenge our processes and work practices to ensure the highest possible level of environmental efficiency across our operations.”

EKFC diverts 270,000kg of material from landfill

EKFC said that it has committed to use resources sustainably and reduce the environmental impact of its operations across all activities.

As part of its commitment, the in-flight catering services company has started operating a recycling programme to ensure recyclable items comprising plastic bottles, aluminium cans and foil, are separated from galley waste after they are removed from the aircraft.

Every month, the company diverts 270,000kg of material from landfill and recycles 130,000kg of cardboard, 4,000kg of paper, 14,000kg of aluminium cans and foil, 120,000kg of glass bottles and 10,000kg of plastic bottles.

It has also recycled cardboard packaging and office paper waste into new paper products.

Similarly, British food retailer M&S has selected Berry Superfos, a unit of RPC Group, to develop new 1080ml tub for a range of Park Cakes-produced cakes as part of its commitment to making all plastic recyclable by 2022.

The tub replaces the carbon black tub and lid with a semi-clear natural colour.