Image: The Berry Superfos’ 1080ml tub deigned for M&S. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Ltd.

Berry Superfos, a unit of RPC Group, has developed new 1080ml tub for a range of Park Cakes-produced cakes for British food retailer M&S.

Developed for M&S minibite cakes, the recyclable user-friendly tub replaces the carbon black tub and lid with a semi-clear natural colour.

M&S commits to make of its all plastic recyclable by 2022

The tub has been designed as part of M&S’s commitment to ensure that all plastic is widely recyclable by 2022.

Claimed to be ‘widely recyclable’ in the UK, the packaging is collected by 75% or more of local authorities across the country, RPC said.

The firm said in a statement: “On-shelf the most obvious change is the lid, while the tub artwork design made with in-mould labelling is unchanged.”

Park Cakes packaging manager Nick Shaw said: “Using a plain semi-clear natural colour instead of a black one is in itself a fairly simple measure, yet it has a tangible positive impact on the environment.

“We have taken a huge amount of non-recyclable plastic out of the waste stream and in addition, we have reduced the weight of the tub.”

In addition to providing sustainability benefit, the project has also proved to be a cost-neutral solution, according to Park Cakes.

In September 2019, Berry Global company Superfos has provided its SuperLift container for UK confectionery company Tangerine Confectionery’s Barratt sweets.

SuperLift tubs, which are made of recyclable polypropylene, are provided in vivid colours to improve the shelf appeal of the products.

According to the company, the tubs helped to generate significant in-store backing with feature space and promotional support, enabling to increase demand for the sweets.

The application of in-mould labelling for the decoration facilitates enough creativity. Superfos has also worked with the UK confectionery company to develop a visually-appealing pack.

RPC Superfos is engaged in designing, developing and manufacturing innovative plastic packaging solutions for its customers. It offers injection moulded and thermoformed packs.