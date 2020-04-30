The new Circular Design Principles will help eliminate waste and pollution, as well as regenerate natural systems

The new sustainable principles will help companies to design reusable and recyclable packaging. (Credit: RitaE from Pixabay)

UK-based packaging firm DS Smith has unveiled new Circular Design Principles to advance sustainability in packaging.

DS Smith said that the new research showed that there is an urgent requirement for consistent design to avoid the confusion in the recycling of packaging.

DS Smith has worked with Ellen MacArthur Foundation to design new sustainable principles

The company has worked with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to frame the new sustainable principles to help companies develop reusable and recyclable packaging.

DS Smith’s five Circular Design Principles comprise of protecting brands and products with sustainable packaging, optimised use of packaging materials to save resources and reduce waste, designing for supply cycle efficiency and keeping materials in use.

The principles also include empowering designers to challenge the status quo and support customers in the drive for a circular economy.

The research showed that the UK adults accept that they are placing 30% of their recyclable material into general waste.

According to the company, the study revealed that 83% admitted that they were not clear which types of packaging can and cannot be recycled, and 56% of Brits indicated confused information on packaging as they were not sure of recycling a piece of packaging or not.

DS Smith has also claimed that the recyclable products entering landfill could cost the economy up to £95m per annum.

DS Smith has also said that The Circular Design Principles are expected to help end the confusion regarding recycling and support its customers and other members of the packaging industry in their transition to a circular economy.

The company has designed the principles to eliminate waste and pollution, as well as keep products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems.

DS Smith packaging CEO Stefano Rossi said: “There is an undeniable desire from the public to help with the climate crisis, but a lot of packaging is still not recyclable, and people are confused about what packaging goes into which bin.

“We have launched our Circular Design Principles to help companies evolve to meet the needs of the public. By introducing this set of principles, we can design for recyclability, design out waste and pollution, create packaging suited to a circular economy and make it easier to provide labelling to help consumers recycle more.”

