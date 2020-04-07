The Spanish government ruling to allow only people in essential sectors such as food and medical equipment production to attend work

DS Smith installed glass walls between the offices at the Dueñas Mill. (Credit: DS Smith)

UK-based packaging company DS Smith said it has implemented several precautionary measures at its paper mills located in Iberia to tackle COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes as the Spanish government ruled to allow only people working in essential sectors such as food and medical equipment production or supply chain to attend work.

DS Smith, in a statement, said: “As a critical part of the supply chain, DS Smith has been working hard to ensure that we operate efficiently and safely during the outbreak.

“Our top priority is the health of our employees and a new series of measures, including strict disinfection procedures, have been adopted at all DS Smith mills to protect employees.”

DS Smith’s Dueñas Mill installed with glass walls between offices

To ensure social distancing at its Dueñas Mill in Iberia, the company has installed glass walls between the offices in the stock preparation control room and the reception.

Additionally, the mill’s floor has been sealed with safety floor tape, to remind social distancing to everyone.

DS Smith also created shoe disinfector at its Alcolea Mill to reduce the risk of contamination.

Recently, the firm developed a new packaging solution designed to support the delivery of everyday essentials amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it has worked with food retailers across Europe to design, develop and produce new speciality boxes.

The new packaging will allow everyone involved in delivering emergency provision boxes to comply with social distancing and other movement measures enforced to curb the spread of the viral infection.

Food retailers will fill the new boxes with supplies such as food and medicines and leave it on the customers’ doorstep.