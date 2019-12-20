Greencoat provides farmers, wholesalers, and retailers with a fully recyclable corrugated package that performs as well as wax in cold and wet environments

DS Smith North America Packaging and Paper Division will showcase “Produce Packaging that Performs” at the 2020 Southeast Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference from January 10-11 in Savannah, Georgia.

DS Smith will showcase a full line of innovative corrugated solutions for produce, such as Greencoat, the revolutionary wax-free, 100% recyclable coated box, as well as retail-ready packaging options and high-end graphics offerings.

Greencoat provides farmers, wholesalers, and retailers with a fully recyclable corrugated package that performs as well as wax in cold and wet environments, and DS Smith’s retail-ready packaging options enable farmers to showcase their brand with durable, multi-color graphics.

DS Smith’s Greencoat is a coated, water resistant packaging solution that provides the same performance characteristics as wax coated boxes but is 100% recyclable, saving your customers wax disposal fees and creating a revenue stream from recycling.

Companies that have switched from wax to Greencoat are confident in its performance throughout the supply chain from their operations to their customers’ locations.

Plus Greencoat is produced using innovative preprint technology enabling you to showcase your brand better than ever in a retail or wholesale distribution environment.

Organizations that switch to Greencoat never look back because Greencoat® delivers on its promise of performance.

Source: Company Press Release