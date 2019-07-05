DS Smith Plastics, Extruded Products has designed a returnable packaging and hanging system for leather products.

Image: DS Smith Plastics, Extruded Products has developed a returnable packaging and hanging system for leather goods products. Photo: courtesy of DS Smith.

The company has developed a flexible dunnage and hanging system at the request of a leader goods customer in Hurbanovo, Slovakia.

By using customer’s current metal frames, DS Smith has produced multi-material container, which will securely transport products across the supply chain.

The new solution had to maintain the products hanging and restricted inside the metal frame area, and loading and unloading goods from previous returnable was inefficient, said the company.

To solve material wastage and shop-floor inefficiencies in the handling of leader goods, DS Smith has developed a sliding and hanging mechanism inside the container’s metal frame to protect the material while in transit and improve the loading and unloading of goods by shop-floor operator.

The sliding mechanism uses hooks to keep the goods hanging in-place, and a flexible PVC textile front door will help protect the goods while being shipped.

Noise-resistant steel plates and built-in kicking plate have been provided on the other three sides of the container for the prevention of potential forklift damage.

A drainage plate was added on the sides to ventilate out unwanted moisture and keep transported leathers dry.

The company has also strategically equipped metal weights around the flexible PVC textile door and velcroid border to quickly and securely fall into place, providing easy access to shop operators.

DS Smith Plastics has expertise in the development of returnable containers to meet the requirements of a variety of industries to solve their shop-floor efficiencies and material wastage.

The business unit provides flexible fabric dividers and dunnage solutions to provide effective protection for fragile parts, painted parts and parts that are susceptible to scratching during transport.

Fabric or textile Dunnage, which can be adapted to small, medium and large bulk containers, are designed to keep parts separated, prevent contact and optimise load or the quantity of products being transported.