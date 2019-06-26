DS Smith Plastics, Injection Moulded Products has unveiled a new European reusable pallet, which can be used with all types of kegs.

Image: DS Smith Plastics has unveiled new reusable pallet for all types of kegs. Photo: courtesy of DS Smith.

The new injection moulded Euro pallet, which will be available from August 2019, is said to be first plastic pallet suitable for all type of kegs compared to previous plastic pallets that can be used with only Euro kegs.

DS Smith’s new reusable pallet enables breweries to improve keg storage, as well as handle with a single, light and extra strong keg pallet that fits different keg sizes such as 20L, 30L and 50L and formats like Euro, DIN and David.

The patented improvements will help prevent scuffing with rims on the lower deck, rain tire-like plugs to improve fork lift handling and strong skids to ensure stable loading.

The new keg pallet is provided with skids to hold the keg in place and reduce the need for plastic wrap to lower cost and improve sustainability.

With a capacity to hold 750kg, the new pallet helps breweries and warehouses to depend on multiple pallet types that are made with wood.

The pallet includes large openings between the upper and lower deck for easy handling and offers four-side forklift access.

It also features customised inserts for better visibility in poor light, click tabs in different colours for easy product and size identification, as well as reinforced corners for advanced durability.

The pallets also enable to promote better branding through providing capability to print logos, return or ordering instructions QR codes, contact information, and RFID tags.

The keg pallets, which are made from completely post-consumer material, are 100% recyclable at the end of their long lifespan.

Since 50 years, DS Smith Plastics has been involved in the development of plastic pallets for the brewing industry.

DS Smith Plastics operates more than 25 facilities in 12 countries in Europe, North America, Asia and the Australasia region. The unit provides packaging solutions for a diverse range of industries and markets.