Dow shares new simplified face shield design through an open-source file to help accelerate the rate of production

New lightweight design for face shields to help protect healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19 outbreak. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

US-based chemical firm Dow has launched a new face shield design to help the urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus outbreak.

The firm said it is also sharing the new simplified face shield design through an open-source file to help accelerate production rates.

The face shield comprises a shield and forehead cushion, eliminating multi-component assembly.

Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics president Diego Donoso said: “Our goal in offering an open-source, simplified design is to provide a way for others to increase additional production of much needed face shields.

“This is another example of how our materials, technical service personnel, and our Pack Studios collaborative development capabilities are enabling solutions that can be used to help protect those on the frontlines of the pandemic.”

In addition to allowing the shields to be produced from a variety of polymers, the flexible face-shield design can be cut using several technologies, such as water, laser and die-cutting techniques, Dow said.

Dow to distribute 100,000 face shields to Michigan hospitals

Additionally, Dow is collaborating with partners to produce 100,000 face shields for distribution to hospitals in the state of Michigan.

The firm noted that the new face shield has been developed and is being distributed in compliance with the limitations described in US Food and Drug Administration’s guidance and Emergency Use Authorisation issued for face shields for the duration the public health emergency.

As a key development partner, Michigan-based tinkrLAB is providing laser-cutting and assembly for the face shield.

