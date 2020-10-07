The new fully recycled black bottle developed for the new Dettol Liquid handwash features a contemporary design highlighted by golden inscriptions

Dettol, the germ protection brand of packaged consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser (RB), has launch limited edition handwash in a new 100% recycled bottle in India.

The new fully recycled bottle for the Dettol Liquid handwash features a contemporary design in black colour highlighted by golden inscriptions.

Dettol said that certain proceeds from the sale of every 100% recycled bottle will go to the ASSOCHAM foundation for plastic waste recycling and other environmental causes.

RB Health South Asia chief marketing officer Pankaj Duhan said: “Being the leading health brand, we at Dettol, have partnered with our consumers in their journey to fight the spread of Covid-19 by propagating correct hygiene measures.

“However, it is also our responsibility to address the environmental concerns arising due to the increased use of plastic. With this launch, Dettol’s protection from the 100 illness-causing germs packed in 100% recycled packaging will not only protect your hands from germs but your environment too.

“I am proud to say that Reliance Retail has joined hands with us as an exclusive partner to make the dream of bringing the new Dettol 100% recycled handwash bottle to your homes.”

Dettol Liquid handwash Black made using 100% post-consumer resin

Made using 100% post-consumer resin (PCR), the new Dettol Liquid handwash Black is made available in 200ml sized bottles and exclusively at Reliance Retail and Jio Mart.

To fight against plastic waste, RB aims to have 100% plastic packaging made using reusable or recycled material for all of its products by 2025.

In May this year, Mondi partnered with RB Group to introduce a fully recyclable and mono-material flexible plastic packaging for the latter’s Finish dishwasher tablets Quantum Ultimate.