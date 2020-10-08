The expansion of two German facilities is part of the company’s announcement made earlier this year to grow its medical segment with investments towards industry 4.0 standards

Coveris to expand and renovate two medical packaging facilities in Germany. (Credit: Coveris.)

Coveris, a flexible packaging solutions manufacturer, has introduced a comprehensive programme to expand and renovate two of its German medical packaging production facilities.

The expansion of the two facilities, which are located in Halle and Rohrdorf, is part of the company’s announcement that was made earlier this year to grow its medical segment with investments towards industry 4.0 standards.

The company’s medical packaging production facility in Halle is already in the middle of modernisation and the finalisation is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021.

Coveris relocates Rohrdorf medical business to new site

Coveris said that the facility in Rohrdorf did not support the expansion plans which are required to meet the intended quality standards.

For that reason, the company has decided to relocate its medical business to a new site nearby that helps to meet all the industry requirements.

The new site is just 1.5km from the existing plant and is expected to commence operations in May 2021.

The company said that the new building will be equipped with an ISO Class 7 cleanroom and will support reliable production with cleanliness and hygiene.

Coveris CEO Jakob Mosser said: “Medical packaging is one of our core businesses and I am delighted about this breakthrough initiative.

“Our customers will benefit even more from our inhouse offering, combining film extrusion, printing and pouch production– all at the highest and leading-edge cleanliness standards.”

Recently, the company has concluded the acquisition of HLB|SFV, a family-owned company specialised in manufacturing and selling various shapes of paper bags and paper-based flexibles on reels, for an undisclosed sum.