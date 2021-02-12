Sainsbury’s has also announced it will reduce its use of plastic packaging by 70% for its steaks ahead of Valentine’s Day

The move is part of the Sainsbury’s commitment to halve its plastic packaging use by 2025. (Credit: Sainsbury's)

Sainsbury’s has announced it’s cutting down plastic packaging ahead of Pancake Day this year, reducing plastic packaging by 86% in its pancake mix.

The move is part of the supermarket chain’s commitment to halve its plastic packaging use by 2025.

The new widely-recycled pancake cartons are estimated to save a total of 25 tonnes of plastic every year, and is just one more step the supermarket retailer has taken to reduce its overall plastic waste.

Sainsbury’s’ director of product innovation Claire Hughes said: “With a goal to halve our overall plastic use by 2025, Sainsbury’s are committed to continuing to minimise the use of plastic across our ranges including seasonal products, supporting our customers in their efforts to reduce plastic and recycle more of our products.”

Sainsbury’s to reduce plastic packaging by 70% for Valentine’s Day

Sainsbury’s has also announced it will reduce its use of plastic packaging by 70% for its steaks ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Alongside this, the supermarket chain has switched from plastic trays to cardboard for packaging all lamb and beef Taste the Difference and So Organic steaks, resulting in nine million plastic trays being removed from its shelves.

The firm has also saved 7.5 tonnes on plastic from its confectionery products due to thinner packaging alongside recyclable packaging for heart-shaped lollipops and Chocolate Raspberry Slabs.

In 2020, Sainsbury’s reduced plastic packaging of its Cocoa & Co Easter Egg and chocolate bunny range, saving a further 8.5 tonnes.

In addition to this, Christmas and Halloween saw a combined effort to cut back the supermarket’s plastic in a large range of festive decorations including eco-friendly crackers.

This saw it cut all glitter from Sainsbury’s own-brand Christmas boxes and cards, and the removal of multiple environmentally unfriendly plastic Halloween decorations, adding up to a total reduction of 1.9 tonnes of plastic.

Since announcing its pledge in 2019, Sainsbury’s has reduced approximately 4,500 tonnes of own brand and branded primary plastic packaging – equating to a 4% reduction on its 2018 baseline figure of 120,000 tonnes.