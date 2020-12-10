The investment in the start-up, Timeplast, is part of Nestle Waters North America's work to develop alternative packaging that addresses plastic pollution

The start-up is Timeplast, a Florida-based company that is researching solutions for plastic that isn’t properly recycled and ends up in landfills (Credit: Pixabay)

Nestle Waters North America has announced it’s investing in a start-up in order to explore alternative packaging solutions.

This start-up is called Timeplast, a Florida-based company that is researching solutions for plastic that isn’t properly recycled and ends up in landfills, oceans and waterways.

The firm is exploring a new technology that may help to minimise the impact of plastic that leaks into the environment.

Timeplast CEO Manuel Rendon said: “I knew a strategic partnership would be critical to further develop a solution that both addresses plastic pollution while maintaining compatibility with the existing recycling system.

“With Nestle Waters’ packaging and recycling expertise, we are excited to continue testing the capabilities of a technology that we will work together to bring to market.

“This is a stepping stone of our company’s big plan to a world where all plastics are transformed based on their expected use.”

As part of the investment in Timeplast, Nestle Waters North America will provide financing and additional support to evaluate the technology, combining its stringent safety, quality and performance standards for food-grade packaging with Timeplast’s technology.

Nestle Waters North America’s vice president and chief sustainability officer David Tulauskas said: “For more than five years, we’ve brought to market an increasing number of bottles made with other bottles and launched campaigns to inspire consumers to recycle their bottles helping to drive toward a circular economy.

“As we make progress toward a zero-waste future, we’re enthusiastic to build on our work by exploring alternative technologies such as those presented by Timeplast.”

The investment is part of Nestle Waters North America’s efforts to identify sustainable packaging solutions that address plastic pollution across the globe.

For example, the firm is involved in a collaboration with the University of Maine to evaluate and develop bio-based solutions that could serve as alternative packaging for its Poland Spring water brand.

As of June 2020, Nestle Waters North America has doubled the amount of recycled PET plastic used since 2019 across its US domestic portfolio to 16.5%.

Alongside this, the company announced that three of its regional spring water brands have started to offer bottles made of 100% recycled plastic.