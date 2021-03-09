Amcor joins member companies of the Alliance to support projects and scale solutions to end plastic waste in the environment

Amcor has announced that it is joining industry collaboration body the Alliance to End Plastic Waste at an executive committee level.

Both share the belief that collaboration and collective action are critical to eliminating plastic waste.

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste’s membership also aligns with Amcor’s 2025 sustainability pledge to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Amcor’s CEO Ron Delia said: “Amcor’s extensive innovation capabilities are delivering packaging designed to achieve the commitment to make all our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

“But keeping waste out of the environment also requires collaboration across the global value chain for better waste management and recycling infrastructure, and to educate consumers.

“The Alliance to End Plastic Waste serves as a crucial forum for that collaborative effort across parties aligned on the need to deliver more sustainable outcomes.

I am excited that Amcor is taking up this leadership role within the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and we look forward to working with the other members to advance on our shared ambitions for responsible packaging.”

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste’s 57 member companies agree to support projects to build and scale solutions to end plastic waste in the environment.

Amcor already has projects underway that actively tackle the problem of waste leakage and is aligned with the group’s four strategic pillars – waste management infrastructure, innovation, education and engagement, and cleaning up.

Examples of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste’s projects include Project STOP Jembrana in Indonesia, where a new waste management system is being built to address high volumes of plastic waste.

Alliance to End Plastic Waste’s chief executive Jacob Duer said: “The addition of Amcor to the Alliance’s Executive Committee strengthens our links to the packaging industry.

“Amcor’s expertise, as the world’s leading diversified packaging company, will bring new capabilities to the Alliance to End Plastic Waste’s project portfolio and brings us closer towards achieving our vision of ending plastic waste in the environment.”