The removal of shrink wrap from its soft drink canned multipacks will see Aldi save more than 90 tonnes of plastic each year

The shrink wrap will be replaced by 100% recyclable cardboard (Credit: Pixabay)

Aldi has become the “first” supermarket to stop using plastic shrink wrap on its own-label multipack soft drink cans.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket has replaced all plastic on its soft drink cans with 100% recyclable cardboard, saving more than 90 tonnes of plastic each year.

The move will mean that nearly 11 million packs of Aldi’s 330 millilitre cola, orangeade, lemonade and tropical drinks will switch to packaging that’s widely recyclable throughout the UK.

Aldi UK’s plastics and packaging director Richard Gorman said: “Removing unnecessary plastic is a top priority, which is why we’ve committed to halving our plastic packaging usage by 2025.

“The move away from shrink wrap on our canned soft drink range is another step in the right direction.

“We know our customers want to protect the environment, and it’s small changes like this that make all the difference.”

Shrink wrap removal to be rolled out across all beer and cider brands owned by Aldi by the end of the year

By the end of this year, this will have rolled out across all of Aldi’s own-brand beer and cider products too, saving more than 150 tonnes of plastic annually.

This is one of the packaging changes Aldi has introduced as it works towards its target of halving the amount of plastic packaging it uses by the end of 2025.

The supermarket already sells its Explosade sports drinks, Red Thunder energy drink multipacks, Fruity Blast and Fruity Water drinks all in cardboard wrap.

Aldi is also on track to have all product packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2025.