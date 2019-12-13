The current initiative is expected to remove more than 23 million black plastic trays each year across the retailer’s entire Extra Special, Butchers Selection and Farm Stores lines

Image: Asda will launch steak range into 100% recyclable cardboard trays. Photo: courtesy of ASDA.

UK-based supermarket retailer Asda is set to launch its entire steak range into 100% recyclable cardboard trays, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The current initiative is expected to remove more than 23 million black plastic trays per year across the retailer’s entire Extra Special, Butchers Selection and Farm Stores lines.

The retailer said that the move will result in the removal of 700 tonnes of plastic per year for steak range which is the equivalent weight of six Blue Whales.

The latest initiative is in-line with the retailer’s on-going commitment to ‘use less and recycle more’.

Asda said that the move will allow Steak lovers to pick their favourite cuts at the same price but without having to prioritise plastic reduction over their grocery decision-making, providing them more choice to live sustainably.

Asda red meat and fish senior buyer Paul Geary said: “We are passionate about delivering our commitment to customers to use less and recycle more and this move marks the next step in our journey as we strive to make all of our own-brand packaging 100% recyclable by 2025.

“There is still some confusion around packaging and what can or can’t be recycled and by moving our entire range of steaks to recyclable cardboard trays, it means our customers don’t have to choose between living sustainably and purchasing quality, great value steaks.”

Asda plans to use 30% recycled content in plastic packaging by the end of 2020

Earlier this year, Asda announced its plan to use 30% recycled content in its plastic packaging by the end of 2020. It has also planned for 15% overall reduction in plastic by Feb 2021, which is five years ahead of its original plan.

Through the plan, the retailer aims to avoid the use of approximately 19,500 tonnes of virgin plastic.

In September this year, Asda has set to launch its entire own-brand fresh ready meal range in fully recyclable packaging.