The trend colours combined with silky look in PET packaging lends a feeling of luxury and prestige to the high-end branded products

Clariant develops new satin effect for high-end personal care packaging. (Credit: Clariant.)

Swiss speciality chemicals company Clariant has targeted the Asian personal care market with a new satin effect for high-end personal care packaging.

The firm has combined three colours from the ColorForward 2021 trend palette with a satin brushed-glass special look to attract customers in the personal care market.

According to the company, the trend colours combined with silky look helps PET packaging give the impression of luxury and prestige else associated with the brushed glass used for high-end branded products.

The satin effect can be used with any colour or no colour

Clariant ColorWorks Asia-Pacific designer Vick Cai said: “In this project, we focused on colours for the Asian personal care market, but we could do the same thing for any category in any region. It’s the kind of thing we do every day at Clariant ColorWorks.”

The Swiss speciality chemicals firm said that the satin effect can be used with any colour or no colour at all and the team at Clariant ColorWorks design and technology centres located in Italy and Singapore, have decided to focus on colours that are most likely to appeal to their customers.

Clariant also said that the satin effect settled on three colours that are introduced in ColorForward 2021, the 16th edition of Clariant’s annual colour forecasting guide for the plastics industry.

Claimed to be one of the first companies to bring it to the market almost 15 years ago, the effect is developed during the PET stretch blow-moulding process.

Furthermore, a proprietary additive is added to the natural PET resin in the course of the moulding of the bottle preform.

In March this year, Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions has announced a new family of ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) polymer compounds for medical device and pharmaceutical packaging applications enhanced functionality without compromising on compliance with regulatory requirements.