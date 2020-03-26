The ABS polymer compound is now extensively used as a medical-grade resin

Clariant has introduced new medical-grade ABS polymers. (Credit: Clariant)

Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions has introduced a new family of ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) polymer compounds for medical device and pharmaceutical packaging applications.

The ABS, which is generally used in consumer and automotive industry, is now extensively used as a medical-grade resin.

Medical device and pharmaceutical packaging makers use medical grade resin to improve functionality

Part of the Mevopur line of colour and additive concentrates and ready-to-use polymer compounds, the new medical-grade resin will help the makers of medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging to improve functionality in line with the regulatory requirements.

Mevopur functional compounds comprise of ABS anti-scratch solution that will help devices look better by reducing the appearance of scratches.

Mevopur ABS permanent antistatic compounds will help decrease the surface resistivity and deplete charges rapidly, making them suitable for applying to drug delivery devices such as inhaler spacer chambers.

Clariant is offering the antistatic resins in both opaque colours, as well as in transparent MABS (methyl methacrylate-acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene).

The new Mevopur compounds are available in transparent colours, making them suitable for transmitting and absorbing components.

In addition, the new Mevopur white compound helps to enhance the contrast and reduce the time it takes to make a definite mark.

Clariant marketing and business development global head Steve Duckworth said: “Clariant recently introduced the theme of ‘The Color of Innovation,’ to show how making decisions about materials early enough to apply QbD (Quality by Design) principles widens the scope of possibilities.

“We are known for color, but we also demonstrate what can be done to add new properties to polymers – such as medical-grade ABS – and widen the application possibilities for what is already an excellent resin.”

Recently, Clariant’s Additives business has collaborated with Floreon-Transforming Packaging to expand high-performance biopolymer applications to additional markets.