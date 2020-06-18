The PolyMax 600 Series catalysts can be used in a range of process requirements in applications ranging from food packaging to engineered automotive parts

Clariant has introduced new phthalate-free catalysts for polypropylene. (Credit: Clariant)

Speciality chemicals company Clariant has introduced next-generation phthalate-free olefin polymerisation catalysts for polypropylene applications.

The new PolyMax 600 Series catalysts have been developed in collaboration with McDermott’s Lummus Novolen Technology to meet the demand for safer polypropylene solutions.

PolyMax 600 Series catalysts enable to replace phthalate-based polyolefin catalysts

PolyMax 600 Series catalysts, which are a drop-in replacement for phthalate-based polyolefin catalysts, can be used in a range of process requirements in applications ranging from food packaging to engineered automotive parts.

The advanced technology is enabled to improve performance and increase catalyst activity up to 25% compared to phthalate-based catalysts, said the company.

The new technology also helps to provide better polymer properties such as increased impact strength for better durability, in addition to optimising plant productivity.

Clariant Catalysts general manager and senior vice president Stefan Heuser said: “Performance is the key difference with our new PolyMax 600 Series catalysts. We have successfully developed a phthalate-free solution that adds significant value to our customers’ businesses.

“The innovative technology, which allows customers to achieve higher productivity rates and reduced process fluctuations, is delivering excellent results — with one major polypropylene producer now estimating economic benefits to exceed US$8 million annually.”

Recently, Clariant announced that it has targeted the Asian personal care market with a new satin effect for high-end personal care packaging.

The firm has combined three colours from the ColorForward 2021 trend palette with a satin brushed-glass special look to attract customers in the personal care market.