Pelican Products has announced the addition of Christopher Favreau to its Operations leadership team. Mr. Favreau joined Pelican on June 3rd in the position of Vice President and General Manager of Operations for Pelican’s South Deerfield, Massachusetts production plant.

Image: Christopher Favreau is vice president and general manager of operations for Pelican Products. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

“Christopher Favreau comes to Pelican Products with a multi-dimensional skill set that we believe will serve our customers and company well as we head into a promising future,” says Sunil Malhotra, Senior VP of Worldwide Operations. “We look forward to the added value a person with Chris’s experience will bring to our South Deerfield facility.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Favreau has demonstrated impressive aptitude in building cross-functional teams on both a national and global level to improve business performance. His hands-on experience on the production floor and skills have instilled in him a deeper, more nuanced understanding of factory needs and processes than the average executive manager possesses.

Christopher will be managing core site functions in South Deerfield and case centers to provide top quality products and solutions to customers. In this role, he is tasked with growing Pelican’s profitability, improving customer satisfaction, and reducing operational costs for both standard and custom products.

Pelican Products is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

Pelican Products is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts.

Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican products are designed and built to last a lifetime.

Source: Company Press Release