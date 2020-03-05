The product comes frozen in a category-busting new form factor: a microwavable cup that is convenient, reusable, recyclable and dishwasher-safe

CAULIPOWER riced cauliflower in three never-been-done flavors and innovative packaging (Credit: PRNewsfoto/CAULIPOWER)

CAULIPOWER, makers of America’s #1 better-for-you pizza, announces its latest meal hack: CAULIPOWER® riced cauliflower in three never-been-done flavors and innovative packaging.

Depending on the flavor, CAULIPOWER® riced cauliflower contains 35-60 calories and only 3-5 grams of net carbohydrates per serving. The product is vegan and keto-certified, low in total and saturated fat, and an excellent source of Vitamin C. The product comes frozen in a category-busting new form factor: a microwavable cup that is convenient, reusable, recyclable and dishwasher-safe.

Baja Style: Packed with corn, black beans and red spices

Curried: Curry with a subtle little kick of turmeric and green herbs

Sesame Citrus: A citrusy taste with red pepper, edamame and onion

In addition, by popular demand CAULIPOWER® is expanding its line of America’s #1 better-for-you pizzas to include three new and delicious, popular flavors:

Buffalo-Style Chicken: All-natural chicken with a zesty buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onion

Sriracha and Veggies: A spicy sriracha sauce topped with mozzarella, red bell peppers, black beans and green onions

Italian Sausage and Kale: All-natural uncured spicy Italian sausage with mozzarella cheese and kale

“We said we wouldn’t do riced cauliflower unless it was truly differentiated. We’ve hacked a meal hack by making a real meal out of riced cauliflower,” said Gail Becker, Founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER®. “The packaging is portable and microwaveable, perfect for a healthy heat-and-eat at home snack, a healthy side for dinner or a grab-and-go lunch.”

The brand has entered four new grocery categories in less than fifteen months: bread replacement Sweet PotaTOASTS, better-for-you cauliflower tortillas, chicken tenders with a coating packed with cauliflower and other gluten-free ingredients, and now CAULIPOWER® riced cauliflower. “I am proud of the speed of our innovation. Announcing six new products today brings us to a total of twenty different SKUs across five unique categories, and we are just three years old,” continued Becker.

CAULIPOWER® riced cauliflower will be available in Sprouts and Amazon in April and FreshDirect in May, with thousands of retailers following nationwide from June. The new pizza SKUs will be available at thousands of retailers in the spring, including Sprouts and Meijer.

Source: Company Press Release