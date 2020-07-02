The Japanese facility will offer flexible clinical supply solutions for both local customers, as well as global biotech and pharmaceutical companies

Catalent has completed the acquisition of pharmaceutical clinical packaging facility in Japan. (Credit: Emilian Danaila from Pixabay)

Catalent, a provider of clinical supply services, has completed the acquisition of a clinical packaging facility from the Teva-Takeda Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired pharmaceutical clinical packaging facility is situated in Minakuchi, which is located in the Shiga prefecture of Japan.

The new 60,000ft² facility, which is operating in partnership with the firm’s existing Japanese clinical supply facility located in Kakegawa, will offer flexible clinical supply solutions to serve both local customers and global biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

The acquired facility helps Catalent to expand its capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region

According to Catalent, the acquired pharmaceutical clinical packaging facility will play a significant in the company’s expanding Asia-Pacific network.

The facility will help the company to coordinate with two sites in China and one in Singapore to better support customers’ clinical trials across the region.

Catalent’s acquired facility will provide clinical supply services, including access to the company’s FastChain demand-led supply services.

The facility will also offer primary and secondary packaging services and various temperature options for storage and distribution, in addition to clinical returns and destruction services.

​In June this year, clinical-stage biotechnology company Moderna has selected Catalent for fill-finish manufacturing of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

Catalent will be responsible for the commercial fill-finish manufacturing of Moderna’s mRNA-based Covid-19 candidate (mRNA-1273) at its biologics facility in Bloomington, Indiana.

Catalent delivers a range of services, including clinical supply management, comprehensive packaging solutions, comparator sourcing, cold chain storage and global distribution and specialised supply chain services such as direct-to-patient and demand-led supply.