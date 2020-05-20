The new product line includes a range of customised and sustainable packaging solutions for companies marketing their products online

Cascades has launched new packaging solutions for e commerce applications. (Photo: courtesy of falco from Pixabay)

Eco‑friendly packaging and recycling solutions provider Cascades has introduced new packaging solutions for e‑commerce applications.

The new product line, dubbed Cascades e‑com packaging solutions, includes a range of customised, creative and sustainable packaging solutions for companies marketing their products online.

The new packaging line enables Cascades to better meet the specific requirements of the e‑commerce market

Cascades has designed the new products and services with a customer‑centric approach, as well as better meet the specific requirements of the e‑commerce market.

The new sustainable packaging solutions enable to provide optimal protection, advanced design, and quality printing to create a positive impact on online shoppers.

Cascades also offers expert services to provide right‑sized packaging and enhance the efficiency of customers packaging operations.

Cascades will conduct the shipping tests at its new shipping test laboratory in Kingsey Falls to ensure customers’ products reach the destination in perfect condition.

Cascades Containerboard Packaging president and chief operating officer Charles Malo said: “With the expansion of online shopping, especially during the pandemic, corrugated packaging needs are growing and changing.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to provide our customers with a full range of solutions that go beyond traditional packaging or a simple product catalogue.

“We offer services, tools, laboratory tests and even innovative supply chain processes. Our goal is to cover every angle with this new product offering.”

In December 2019, Cascades agreed to acquire the stake of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) in Greenpac Holding for $93m.

Located in Niagara Falls, New York, Greenpac is a jointly established company in April 2010 by Cascades in partnership with CDPQ, Jamestown Container Companies and Containerboard Partners.

Established in 1964, Cascades employs 12,000 people across a network of more than 90 facilities in North America and Europe.