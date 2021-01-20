As part of Phase one, the Canadian government-backed NEXE project developed a compostable single-use coffee pod solution from bioplastic wood fibre

The Canadian government has announced it’s to invest in single-use coffee pod solutions, as part of its work to encourage innovators to develop alternatives to single-use plastics.

Canada’s natural resources minister Seamus O’Regan Jr announced the 1m Canadian dollar (C$) ($787,180) investment to NEXE Innovations, which will be used for the second phase of a Bioplastics Challenge.

This project aims to help small businesses reduce pollution by turning forest-based residue into sustainable domestic plastic materials.

With this funding, NEXE Innovations will be able to focus on Phase two of its project, which supports the scaling up of the manufacturing process of its Nespresso-compatible pods, and improving the compatibility of bioplastics derived from wood-based biomass for early-stage commercialisation.

As part of Phase one, the Canadian government-backed NEXE developed a completely plant-based and compostable single-use coffee pod from bioplastic wood fibre.

Canada’s natural resources minister Seamus O’Regan Jr said: “A morning coffee with zero plastic waste. It’s just one of the ways our forest sector is building a cleaner, greener future.”

NEXE Innovations’ chief scientific officer Dr. Zachary Hudson added: “We are grateful to the Government of Canada for this award, which reflects its commitment to nurturing innovative, Canadian-made solutions to some of the world’s most challenging problems.

“At NEXE, we have developed and validated sustainable plant-based materials that are better for the environment without compromising on the needs of the consumer.

“We look forward to bringing them to market with the support of Innovative Solutions Canada.”

NEXE Innovations work part of the Canadian Government’s Domestic Plastics Challenge

Natural Resources Canada collaborated with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to develop this as part of the Domestic Plastics Challenge, part of the federal government’s Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC).

ISC is a C$100m ($78.7m) programme dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses in developing solutions to complex environmental challenges.

Off the back of this, the Canadian government may then act as a first customer, helping these small businesses to commercialise their innovations, scale them up and create jobs.

Canada’s agriculture and agri-food minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said: “Canada’s agriculture and forestry sectors are leaders in sustainability and continue to find cutting-edge approaches to protecting the environment.

“Through this challenge, our government is supporting innovation in sustainable, bio-based solutions to address the problem of plastic waste.

“The announcement demonstrates the role that these important sectors can play in advancing the Canadian bioeconomy and the transition to a clean, low-carbon economy.”

Canada’s innovation, science and industry minister François-Philippe Champagne added: “Our government is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses.

‘It is becoming increasingly important to invest in sustainable solutions that will support not only our economy but also our environment.

“When our government invests in innovative and sustainable work from small businesses like NEXE, we are growing the economy, building Canadian technological leadership and contributing to Canada’s fight against global warming.”