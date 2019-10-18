Calgary Co-op said that it is offering three options for the shoppers to carry out their items

Image: Calgary Co-op Food Stores to ban plastic shopping bags from 2020. Photo: Courtesy of cocoparisienne from Pixabay.

Canadian retail cooperate store Calgary Co-operative Association (Calgary Co-op) has announced that it will remove plastic shopping bags from its Calgary Co-op Food Stores from 1 January 2020.

Earlier this year, the firm has also removed all plastic shopping bags from its Wine Spirits Beer and gas stations.

Calgary Co-op CEO Ken Keelor said: “We have seen a steady decrease in the number of plastic bags we sell following the introduction of our compostable shopping bag last spring.

“Our members are sending a clear message about their use of plastic and their desire to see it reduced at our stores.”

Calgary Co-op is offering three options for the shoppers

The store will offer its 100% compostable shopping bag, which can be bought by the members for 10 cents.

Shoppers can bring their own reusable bags, for which the store will donate three cents to its Community Foundation on behalf of the shoppers.

Lastly, customers can take their items with them in hand without using a bag.

As part of its commitment to ban plastic in its stores, Calgary Co-op will continue to work with its partners and suppliers to research new packaging options for its products.

The co-operative claims to be one of the largest retail co-operatives in North America with locations across Calgary, Airdrie, High River, Cochrane, Okotoks and Strathmore, which include food centres, pharmacies, gas stations, car washes, commercial cardlocks, home health care centres, wine, spirits and beer locations, and cannabis.

In August this year, Canada-based footwear and accessories firm Aldo Group, along with its brand Call It Spring, has announced that it will ban all single-use shopping bags from corporate stores across the world.

The company’s latest move will allow customers to choose an eco-designed shoebox made from recycled material and with a built-in handle, which makes single-use bags obsolete.