Image: An Aldo store in Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: courtesy of Hans Olav Lien.

Canadian-based footwear and accessories company Aldo Group, along with its brand Call It Spring, will eliminate all single-use shopping bags from corporate stores across the globe, as part of the sustainable efforts.

The new initiative will enable customers to select an eco-designed shoebox made from recycled material and with a built-in handle, which makes single-use bags obsolete.

Aldo to completely eliminate single-use shopping bags

Aldo said that the bag-free initiative is a natural next step for the company in reducing its environmental footprint.

Call It Spring, which recently removed all animal materials from its entire product range, is working on including more sustainable materials in its product offerings.

Aldo and Call It Spring customers can also purchase reusable eco-totes, which are available in four sizes such as S, M, L, XL and made from recycled plastic.

Aldo will use net-profits from eco-tote sales for ocean protection projects. The charity partners comprise of Ocean Legacy Foundation and Ocean Conservancy.

Alod will also announce unique in-store concepts this month in New York and London to support the initiative.

Aldo Group CEO David Bensadoun said: “Over a decade ago, we introduced a shoebox with a rope as a first step to making our packaging more sustainable and guide our customers to better shopping habits. We now believe that our consumers are ready to accept our boxes as the solution to carry their shoes home.

“The elimination of 10 million single-use bags is a major step in our long-term commitment to sustainability and is just one piece of the puzzle we are working on.”

With 3,000 points of sale in more than 100 countries, the Aldo Group is a major operator of footwear and accessory brands. It is an industry-recognised wholesale distributor and third-party sourcing provider of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories.

