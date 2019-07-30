The new legislation will ban the use of single-use plastic bags and encourage the use of reusable bags in the state

Image: US state Delaware will ban use of single-use plastic bags. Photo: courtesy of cocoparisienne from Pixabay.

Delaware Governor John Carney has signed a new bill to ban the use of single-use plastic bags and reduce litter in the state from January 2021.

Carney has signed House Bill 130 and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 5 for the protection of Delaware communities from litter, as well as environment and wildlife from the harmful effects of discarded waste.

Carney said: “One of the best ways we can take pride in our communities is to keep them clean. That’s why I was proud to stand with mayors, county executives, and other local leaders recently to announce the Delaware Anti-Litter Alliance – a coalition of public officials committed to keeping our state litter free.

“And that’s why I was pleased to sign these bills into law on Monday. These new laws will help us protect Delaware communities from litter, protect our environment, and protect Delaware wildlife.”

Details of the new law to ban plastic bags

House Bill 130 has been introduced to ban single-use plastic bags and increase the use of reusable bags in the region.

Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 5 will restrict the dumping of large quantities of trash on public and private property through increased penalties for unlawful dumping by the individual.

The law will also facilitate to create a Litter Investigation and Enforcement Fund.

A 2018 study from Keep Delaware Beautiful and the State of Delaware spotted 6,000 pieces of litter for every mile of Delaware roadway surveyed.

Senator Trey Paradee said: “These single-use bags never fully break down. Instead, they turn into tiny bits of microplastic that end up in our food supply and eventually inside of all of us. I’m extremely proud of my colleagues in the Delaware General Assembly for taking this important first step toward reducing the amount of plastic in our environment.”

In June this year, the government of Canada has announced it will ban single-use plastics from as early as 2021.