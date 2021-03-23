The new fully automatic CHRONOS OML-1060 packaging solution has been developed for the grain, food and feed industries

CHRONOS OML-1060 is the first solution developed through the Premier Tech and Bühler joint venture. (Credit: Bühler Group)

Switzerland-based Bühler Group and Canadian firm Premier Tech have introduced a new fully automatic CHRONOS OML-1060 packaging solution.

Designed to be used for grain, food and feed industries, the new fully automatic OML-1060 packaging solution is said to be the first product developed via the global partnership announced in 2019.

The new automatic packaging solution features the companies’ same design and technology used in their existing solutions produced in Europe.

Bühler grains and food business CEO Johannes Wick said: “It is amazing to see what can be achieved when two industry leaders join forces.

“Only eight months after starting our joint venture we are introducing to the world the most competitive fully automated packaging machine for granular products.”

The OML-1060 packaging solution has been manufactured at Premier Tech and Bühler’s joint design and manufacturing centre in China.

The OML-1060 packaging system, which is said to be the first open-mouth bagger from the Premier Tech- Bühler alliance, has the capacity to handle free-flowing granular material such as animal feed, pet food, rice, seeds, and plastic pellets.

With the potential to handle 20kg to 50kg bags at a speed of up to 600 bags per hour, the packaging system can run any type of bag including non-laminated poly woven that creates problems in filling due to their irregular properties.

The fully automatic OML-1060 packaging solution has been designed to be compatible with the most common bag closing systems.

Premier Tech and Bühler will offer the new OML-1060 packaging solution in different markets such as China, South East Asia, South America and Africa.

Premier Tech systems and automation business CEO André Noreau said: “What is magical about this partnership for our customers is to benefit from Premier Tech’s technological know-how, Bühler’s operational know-how, and unparalleled customer support from two organisations with a global footprint.”