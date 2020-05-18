The new global partnership will help Bühler to access Premier Tech’s advanced technologies in bagging and palletising

Bühler and Premier Tech have announced global partnership to offer bulk packaging for grain and food markets. (Credit: Bühler Group)

Swiss company Bühler Group has entered into a global partnership with Canada-based Premier Tech for bulk packaging in the grain and food markets.

In August 2019, the companies first announced a collaboration, which emerged into a joint venture (JV) in China. It now advanced to a global partnership for bulk packaging.

The new global partnership will enable Bühler to access Premier Tech’s advanced technologies in bagging and palletising either via newly created PT-Bühler joint venture in China or directly through Premier Tech’s facilities for the high-end food feed and grain markets across the globe.

Premier Tech’s systems and automation business CEO André Noreau said: “The global partnership will serve customers worldwide by building on Premier Tech’s recognized know-how in the field of automated packaging technologies while making full use of Bühler’s strong international sales and service network.”

The Chinese JV was established to develop and commercialise cost-effective packaging solutions

The companies have created the Chinese JV to develop and commercialise cost-effective packaging solutions based on Premier Tech’s bagging expertise. Both companies have also announced the development of a design and manufacturing centre in China.

In July this year, the 50/50 JV will officially commence operations to serve China and other markets focused on cost-effective automation solutions.

Based in Wuxi, the JV will serve customers in the food and feed markets in China and other markets.

Under the deal, Bühler and Premier Tech will provide JV’s solutions in their respective markets. Bühler will focus on turnkey plants, while Premier Tech on standalone solutions.

Bühler, which will continue to offer services to its existing installed base, will also concentrate on sales and service through its global customer service focus and total plant-solution expertise to better support customers across the life cycle of the product.

Bühler grains and food business CEO Johannes Wick said: “Customers will benefit from significantly more efficient, and even more accurate and food safe packaging solutions thanks to automation technologies developed by PT-Bühler.”