The new paper-based packaging will help meet high barrier requirements of products such as chocolate bars, confectionery and bakery products

The Recyclable Flow Wrap is suitable for chocolate bars, confectionery and bakery products. (Credit: BillerudKorsnäs)

BillerudKorsnäs has collaborated with Syntegon Technology to introduce a new paper-based packaging solution, called Recyclable Flow Wrap.

Flow wrap is a kind of flexible packaging used for multiple products in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

The Recyclable Flow Wrap to replace conventional plastic

Designed to replace conventional plastic, the Recyclable Flow Wrap is produced using primary fibres sourced from well-managed forests and delivers high barrier performance.

The new paper-based packaging has been designed to meet high barrier requirements of products such as chocolate bars, as well as other confectionery and bakery products.

The patent-pending BillerudKorsnäs Recyclable Flow Wrap is verified and tested by using Syntegon’s paper-ON-form retrofit upgrade kit.

BillerudKorsnäs Recyclable Flow Wrap project manager Peter Åström said: “We are happy to launch a paper-based flow wrap solution.

“The product is recyclable as paper and brand owners don’t have to compromise neither product shelf life nor converting productivity in comparison to plastic packaging options.”

Syntegon paper-ON-form upgrade kit can be equipped on existing horizontal flow wrapping machines and new flow wrappers from Syntegon Packaging Systems.

The solution, which was designed at Syntegon’s development centre in Beringen of Switzerland, includes a flow-wrap forming unit and sealing tools for paper cold-sealing applications.

The kit is already operational on existing lines from international manufacturers for packaging chocolate bars in the paper.

Syntegon sustainability horizontal packaging project manager Christoph Langohr said: “Our retrofit kit allows customers the transition to paper packaging on their existing Syntegon Packaging Systems horizontal flow wrapping machine – without any restrictions regarding speed compared to the existing for cold-sealable paper.”

