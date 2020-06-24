The Pure Performance kraftliner features three-ply construction with optimised fibre properties to offer enhanced strength

BillerudKorsnäs’ high strength kraftliner is designed for corrugated packaging. (Credit: BillerudKorsnäs)

Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer BillerudKorsnäs has introduced white top kraftliner, named Pure Performance, for corrugated packaging.

The Pure Performance, which is said to combine high strength, improved printability and purity in one material, is one of the first products from the BillerudKorsnäs’ modern board machine KM7.

The new kraftliner offers enhanced strength due to three-ply construction with optimised fibre properties.

The top ply of the new kraftliner comprises well-distributed short white fibres optimised for improved printability while the bottom ply has unbleached long fibres for highest strength.

Additionally, the Pure Performance’s middle ply is used to create bulk to maximise stiffness and reduce washboarding.

BillerudKorsnäs containerboard business segment director Rolf Gustafsson said: “The three-ply construction of Pure Performance enables great opportunities to optimize liner strength and to go down one grammage step compared to traditional White top Kraftliner grades on the market.

“The combination of this superior strength and qualitative printability makes Pure Performance a unique product that offers true sustainability savings and packaging material reduction.”

Pure Performance expands BillerudKorsnäs family of Pure Liners

The Pure Performance, which expands the BillerudKorsnäs family of Pure Liners, is produced from 100% primary fibres that are sourced from responsible forestry.

BillerudKorsnäs said that the Pure Performance’s 100% primary fibres allows it to meet the toughest food contact standards and complies with the product- and food safety regulations.

In May this year, BillerudKorsnäs has launched a new tool to assess the environmental impact of packaging solutions.

The new life cycle assessment tool is designed to help companies reduce their packaging’s climate impact by up to 50% while lowering their carbon emissions.