Biesterfeld Plastic will hold the rights to distribute all the segments of SK Chemicals’ copolyester business in Europe, Brazil and North Africa

Biesterfeld to distribute copolyesters for the cosmetic packaging sector. (Credit: Luisella Planeta Leoni from Pixabay.)

German plastics and chemicals distributor Biesterfeld has extended its strategic partnership with SK Chemicals that includes the distribution of copolyesters for the cosmetic packaging segment.

Effective from 1 August this year, Biesterfeld Plastic will hold the rights to distribute all the segments of SK Chemicals’ copolyester business in Europe, Brazil and North Africa.

The firm will be responsible for the delivery of the SKYGREEN PETG/PCTG, SKYPET PET, and ECOZEN bio-copolyester product lines along with the recently developed ECOTRIA product line that contains post-consumer recycled (PCR) material.

The products are 100% recyclability into the PET recycling stream

SK Chemicals Germany subsidiary SK Chemicals GmbH managing director Ki Seok Park said: “Thanks to the expansion of our strategic partnership with Biesterfeld into the cosmetic segment, we see a huge growth potential for our product range, not least because of Biesterfeld’s long-term experience in this market.”

Biesterfeld said that the products to its portfolio were characterised by their transparency, chemical resistance, and 100% recyclability into the PET recycling stream.

Biesterfeld Plastic business manager Wilhelm Postel said: “For 25 years, the partnership of SK Chemicals and Biesterfeld Plastic has been successfully developing the European market for copolyesters.

“We see great potential in Europe, especially for newly developed products such as ECOTRIA, since transparent, sustainable materials with a proportion of recycled PET are highly demanded by the cosmetics industry.”

In 2017, Biesterfeld Plastic has announced its collaboration with its long-term partner BASF to distribute polystyrene in Europe, North Africa and the CIS region.

Biesterfeld Plastic distributes innovative solutions in the areas of high-performance plastics, engineering thermoplastics, thermoplastic elastomers, styrene copolymers, standard polymers and additives.