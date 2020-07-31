The multifunctional Sæplast DWS352 container has been designed to better handle live shellfish such as oysters, clams and mussels

The multifunctional Sæplast DWS352 container. (Credit: Berry Global Inc)

Berry Global brand Sæplast has expanded its wet storage container range with the introduction of a new model.

The multifunctional Sæplast DWS352 container has been developed to handle live shellfish, including oysters, clams and mussels.

Sæplast DWS352 provides a complete system, which facilitates the container to use for harvesting on the water, transporting to the factory, purging and purification of the contents, as well as subsequent storage.

Bill and Stanley Oyster farm is the first to use new Sæplast DWS352 container

Canada-based Bill and Stanley Oyster farm is already using the new Sæplast DWS352 container. Based in Nova Scotia of Canada, Bill and Stanley Oyster is a family-run oyster farm.

The DWS352 container is incorporated with multiple features that help better handle shellfish. It features a patented water circulation system that will help in the maximum flow and renewal of water around the container along with integrated water channels, enabling to avoid the use of external pipes or drain connections.

Sæplast DWS352 container is provided with an integrated grid that facilitates the quick and easy separation of waste.

The fully insulated 48” x 48” polyethylene container allows to maintain temperature control during transportation and storage. It also includes an optional lid for additional protection, specifically useful for transport during winter months.

The container includes four lifting handles on the corners and wear pads on the bottom for easy movement. Its modular construction helps in easy stacking,

In addition, the new container can be easily customised as per the individual customer requirements. It can be integrated with logos and tracking options such as barcodes, QR codes and RFID tags.

Bill and Stanley Oyster’s Brian Fortune said: “The Saeplast DWS352 seems to be a very good addition to the quality products that we have come to expect from the company.

“The container is rugged and multifunctional and can be utilised in both the farming and processing sides of our operations.”

