Berry’s sustainable packaging for Mondelēz’s Philadelphia cream cheese brand will comprise a recycled plastic material

Mondelēz’s Philadelphia cream cheese brand to use Berry’s sustainable packaging. (Credit: congerdesign from Pixabay)

Berry Global Group, a plastic packaging products manufacturer, has agreed to supply recycled plastic packaging for snacks company Mondelēz International’s cream cheese brand Philadelphia in the US.

Berry’s sustainable packaging will comprise a recycled plastic material, which will be recovered using advanced recycling technology from Berry’s partnership with chemical company SABIC.

In a press statement, Berry said: “Berry prides itself on its ability to provide sustainable, value-added packaging for leading brands around the world and is proud to collaborate with Mondelēz International to improve the sustainability of their packaging.”

Last year, Berry and SABIC teamed up to manufacture and use polyolefin resins made from chemical recycling.

The chemical recycling will help remove all contaminants, including inks and colourants, and return quality post-consumer plastic from virgin material suitable for direct food contact applications.

Berry Consumer Packaging International Division president Jean-Marc Galvez said: “We are pleased to partner with Mondelēz International in providing packaging made from this advanced recycling technology.

“By recovering and diverting plastic that would have otherwise been sent to landfill or incineration, we are working towards our common goal of promoting a circular economy.”’

Earlier Berry announced its sustainability initiatives that include investment in mechanical and chemical recycling, drive innovation for use of recycled material in products, and commitments to tackle plastic waste pollution.

Berry aims to make all of packaging reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025

The initiatives are part of Berry’s wider commitment to make all of its FMCG packaging reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.

Galvez added: “This is an exciting project which demonstrates our ability to supply a leading worldwide brand with a solution to not only aid in their sustainability commitments, but which also aligns with Berry’s.”