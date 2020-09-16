Conagra will use the new package design for its 38-ounce size Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix

The new Swiss Miss light blue easy-grip container is made of recyclable plastic with a wraparound in-mold label and a space-efficient tapered cube design. (Credit: PRNewswire / Conagra Brands, Inc)

Berry Global and Conagra Brands have created new sustainable packaging for Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa line, which will help minimise carbon footprint by 15%.

Berry Global’s Blue Clover Studios has worked with Conagra to design a new light blue easy-grip container for a hot cocoa brand, thereby replacing round canisters with an eco-efficient recyclable cube.

The cross-functional design process, including manufacturing, packaging and business stakeholders, has been applied by Conagra and Blue Clover Studios for the Swiss Miss package.

Featuring a space-efficient tapered cube design, the new light blue easy-grip container is produced using recyclable plastic with a wraparound in-mould label.

Conagra will apply the new package design for its 38-ounce size Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix.

Conagra Brands sustainable development senior director said: “We will adopt the recyclable cube design over the next several years, supporting Conagra’s target to make 100% of its plastic packaging renewable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.”

The new design enables to minimise the package’s carbon footprint by 98 metric tonnes per annum

The new design allows to minimise the package’s carbon footprint by 98 metric tonnes per annum, as it needs less energy to manufacture and transport the material.

The new shape also facilitates Conagra to efficiently use space in transit, allowing to save over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel per annum as fewer trucks are used to transport plastic tubs.

Blue Clover Studios design director Scott Fisher said: “The magic happens when the right people come together early and often, which saves time in the long run when launching a new custom package.”

Earlier this year, Conagra Brands unveiled plans to use renewable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.