Conagra Brands intends to use renewable, recyclable or compostable packaging (Credit: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

US-based food company Conagra Brands has unveiled plans to use renewable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

The move will help the company to minimise the overall use of plastic, as well as support a Better Planet, one of the four components of Conagra’s corporate social responsibility and ESG efforts.

Conagra said that packaging plays a key role in maintaining both food freshness and safety but waste from plastic packaging is a major issue.

As part of its sustainable packaging goal, Conagra aims to produce packaging that minimises environmental impacts and ensure food quality and safety.

The food company plans to decrease waste derived from packaging through better design, as well as by using renewable and readily recyclable or compostable materials.

In line with its sustainable packaging goal, the company already launched plant-based bowls used in Healthy Choice Power Bowls products.

Conagra Brands director Katya Hantel said: “Conagra is committed to being a caretaker of the environment.

“As part of this commitment, we are constantly challenging ourselves to more sustainably source packaging materials, generate less waste for disposal and help preserve our planet and its resources.”

Produced by using fibre, the bowls enabled Conagra to eliminate the use of over 2.1 million pounds of plastic packaging after launched in 2017.

The firm plans to eliminate the use of an additional 33 million pounds of plastic in the coming years through further designing plant-based packaging options and other packaging innovations.

In addition, the company aims to use the How2Recycle label for all packaging products to offer transparency to consumers. It will help to reach more materials into recycling bins.

Conagra Brands research and development senior vice president Dr Corey Berends said: “As a food company, packaging is an integral part of our product. That’s why we are committed to making packaging decisions with the environment in mind.

“We’ve set an ambitious goal and we look forward to working with our suppliers and others in the industry to identify innovative solutions that maintains food safety and freshness while also reducing our packaging footprint.”