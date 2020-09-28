The consumers can use the new sustainable bottle to fill liquid soap, hand gel, or sanitiser

Berry Bramlage’s new Hands’Up 50ml Tottle. (Credit: Berry Global Inc)

Berry Bramlage, a business unit of Berry Global, has introduced a new refillable bottle, which has been designed to maintain hand hygiene on-the-go.

The new convenient and sustainable pack solution, dubbed Hands’Up 50ml Tottle, will allow consumers to continually top up with the liquid soap, hand gel, or sanitiser to keep their hands clean.

Berry’s new small bottle, which can be placed in bags, briefcases and pockets, integrates a hook on the base to make a bottle attached to a belt or hung around the neck.

The new reusable and recyclable bottle is in line with circular economy principles

The polypropylene bottle can be easily recycled at the end of its life, thereby offering a reusable and recyclable solution that fits with circular economy principles.

The user-friendly bottle enables to precisely dose the product with a flip-top closure for convenient one-handed opening. A wide neck finish facilitates easy refilling.

Berry stated that it has provided a decoration area for effective branding, which can be further optimised by adding a customised snap hook with the company logo.

The new Hands’Up bottle is suitable for all types of work and educational establishments, in addition to leisure activities.

In July this year, Berry Bramlage provided the 50ml Twist-Up dispenser for skin and hair care specialist Dr Kurt Wolff’s Alcina pre-aging cream.

The Twist-Up dispenser is provided with an airless system to protect and maintain the efficacy of the cream’s natural ingredients.