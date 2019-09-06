Vincap & Adolfse is involved in the food and beverage closures and pharmaceutical packaging markets

Image: Berlin Packaging acquires Dutch firms Vincap and Adolfse. Photo: Courtesy of Berlin Packaging.

US-based packaging services provider Berlin Packaging has announced the acquisition of Vincap and Adolfse Packaging (jointly Vincap & Adolfse), a packaging supplier in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Vincap & Adolfse is involved in food and beverage closures and pharmaceutical packaging markets.

Berlin Packaging, a supplier of glass, plastic and metal containers and closures, is a $2.6bn (£2.1bn) company that has a strong presence in North America.

The company has been expanding globally, including operations in South Africa, China and five countries in Europe.

Berlin Packaging carries out operations in Europe through Bruni Glass division in Italy and the Bruni Erben division in England.

Vincap & Adolfse has been supplying plastic, cork, and metal closures and plastic packaging in the Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux) region for over 20 years.

Vincap & Adolfse will be merged into the Bruni Glass organisation.

The Vincap & Adolfse deal is the tenth acquisition by Berlin Packaging since 2010 and the company’s fourth in Europe since 2016.

Customers of Berlin Packaging and Bruni are expected to benefit from Vincap & Adolfse’s expertise in the closure market and its geographic coverage across the Benelux region.

Vincap & Adolfse customers will be able to benefit from larger European coverage, a wide array of containers in glass, plastic, and metal, and Berlin Packaging’s suite of income-boosting services.

The services, including design and innovation centres on two continents, quality consulting, and capital lending, are offered free of charge in exchange for new packaging business.

Suppliers of packaging can also benefit from the combined company’s sales force of over 200.

Berlin Packaging chairman and CEO Andrew Berlin said: “As Berlin Packaging continues to acquire companies that share our commitment to quality, service, and bottom line growth for our customers, we further separate ourselves from the competition with a tremendous global footprint, an unparalleled product and service offering, and a long history of double-digit organic growth.”

The deal has closed and integration planning has already commenced.

Vincap & Adolfse owners Paul Devilee and Joost Wurth said: “We are excited to become part of the Berlin Packaging family and to embrace our new Bruni Glass colleagues.

“We are proud of what we have built, and we know this new partnership will bring much more opportunity for our customers, suppliers and employees.”