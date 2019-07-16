Berlin Packaging has joined the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS), as part of its efforts to better serve its customers.

Image: Berlin Packaging has joined Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network. Photo: courtesy of josemiguels from Pixabay.

Amazon has designed the APASS programme to help vendors certify their products under its Frustration-Free Packaging Programmes and Three Tiers of Certification.

The Three Tiers of Certification includes Frustration Free Packaging (FFP), Ships-in-Own-Container (SIOC) and Prep-Free Packaging (PFP).

PFP is the entry tier of the programme designed to ship products in an Amazon Overbox, and the programme will be used for the products such as liquids and gels that are not suitable for shipping in their own container.

FFP is the first tier of the pyramid, which can be easily opened and recycled at the curb side. It can be shipped without an Amazon Overbox and meet the requirements of tier two and three.

Amazon will guide all APASS network companies on testing, designing and supplying packaging to be in line with its packaging certifications.

Berlin Packaging will provide packaging design services to CPG companies and other product manufacturers, which aim to reduce their e-commerce costs, minimise Amazon prep chargebacks and enhance the overall customer/consumer e-commerce experience with their products in line with Amazon’s guidance.

Berlin Packaging is primarily involved in the supply of plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures to its customers.

The company manages more than 200 packaging consultants, as well as 100 sales and warehouse locations across North America, Europe, and South Africa to better serve customers with its products and services.

In December 2018, Berlin Packaging opened a new 231,000ft² mega-warehouse facility in Ontario, California, US.

The facility is situated near the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles and complements the current 100,000ft² facility in Santa Ana, California. Developed as part of Berlin Packaging’s time- and money-saving inventory management programs, the new warehouse is expected to increase efficiencies and boost the overall supply chain.

In April this year, Berlin Packaging acquired France-based packaging supplier, Verrerie Calvet, for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Aimargues, Verrerie Calvet supplies packaging solutions for products such as wine, spirits, olive oil, and gourmet seasonings, marinades and sauces.