Due to hectic lifestyles, consumers are opting for products offered in convenient packaging formats – in Australia, this shift is playing a role in growing the sector, which is expected to reach 35.8 billion units in 2024, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

Its analysts believe it will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2% between 2019 and 2024.

GlobalData’s report, Australian Packaging Industry – Trends and Opportunities, reveals the sector is mainly driven by growth in glass packaging, which is forecast to register the fastest volume of CAGR of 2.2% between 2019 and 2024.

This category is closely followed by rigid plastics, which is expected to record a CAGR of 1.9% during the next five years.

GlobalData consumer analyst Anchal Bish said: “Hectic lifestyles and change in consumption patterns are pushing consumers towards products packed to offer convenience and support on-the-go consumption.

“The trend is particularly strong in sectors such as food, beverages and cosmetics.”

The food industry was the most used packaging type in Australia, accounting for 48.1% of the market share.

This is followed by non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages with shares of 18.8% and 18.7% respectively.

Rigid plastics were the most consumed pack material in the Australian packaging industry, accounting for a market share of 28.3% in 2019, and is expected to reach 29.2% by 2024.

Other popular pack materials included flexible packaging and glass.

The food industry led in terms of the usage of rigid plastics, with a share of 55.2% in 2019 – this was followed by the non-alcoholic industry which accounted for a share of 33.8% in the same year.

Anchal added: “Sustainability is yet another trend gaining ground in the sector, pushed by rising consumer consciousness over issues of environmental degradation as well as the government-led targets for 2025 to shift towards sustainable packaging.

“Changes in consumer attitude towards environmental issues are significantly impacting products’ choices and prompting the manufacturers to innovate on this front.”