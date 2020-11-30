The partnership will primarily focus on training initiatives for designers in packaging design and technology, as well as look for new areas for optimisation.

The current partnership will enable new understandings and facilitate advancements of the materials that protect everyday personal, food and commercial products. (Credit: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

World Design Organisation (WDO) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with World Packaging Organisation (WPO) to explore opportunities on sustainable design for the packaging industry.

Both the entities aim to align their common interests and focus on sustainability and education to organise and implement multiple collaborative projects.

The partnership will primarily focus on training initiatives for designers in packaging design and technology, as well as look for new areas for optimisation.

The two organisations collaborated on various occasions in the last year, and the current partnership will allow new understandings and advancements in packaging materials for everyday personal, food and commercial products.

WDO president Srini Srinivasan said: “Packaging  is  neither  solely  an  exercise  in  aesthetics  nor  simple  functionality;  it  is  an  indispensable factor  that  exists  at  almost  every  level  of  product  design,  development  and  production.

“Now, more than ever, as we work to decrease our global waste streams and protect  our  environment,  it  is  imperative  that  we  invest  and  support  innovation  in  the  packaging  sector and  ensure  that  all  designers  understand  both  its  potential  impact  and  benefits.”

WPO president Pierre Pienaar said: “We always see design as one of the key pillars in the development of successful, sustainable and acceptable packaging.  Designs  of  the  future  must  be  in accordance  with  the  circular  economy  of  packaging  and  always  striving  to  reduce  the  demand  on  our global natural resources.”

WPO is a non-profit, non-governmental, and international federation of packaging institutes, associations and federations, as well as other interested  parties  that include corporations  and  trade  associations.

WDO, earlier called as the International  Council  of  Societies  of  Industrial Design  (Icsid), is an international  non-governmental  organisation established in 1957  to advance the profession of industrial design.

Recently, a team led by researchers from the University of Liverpool secured £965,000 funding from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to develop smart sustainable packaging.