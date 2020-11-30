The partnership will primarily focus on training initiatives for designers in packaging design and technology, as well as look for new areas for optimisation.

The current partnership will enable new understandings and facilitate advancements of the materials that protect everyday personal, food and commercial products. (Credit: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

World Design Organisation (WDO) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with World Packaging Organisation (WPO) to explore opportunities on sustainable design for the packaging industry.

Both the entities aim to align their common interests and focus on sustainability and education to organise and implement multiple collaborative projects.

The two organisations collaborated on various occasions in the last year, and the current partnership will allow new understandings and advancements in packaging materials for everyday personal, food and commercial products.

WDO president Srini Srinivasan said: “Packaging is neither solely an exercise in aesthetics nor simple functionality; it is an indispensable factor that exists at almost every level of product design, development and production.

“Now, more than ever, as we work to decrease our global waste streams and protect our environment, it is imperative that we invest and support innovation in the packaging sector and ensure that all designers understand both its potential impact and benefits.”

WPO president Pierre Pienaar said: “We always see design as one of the key pillars in the development of successful, sustainable and acceptable packaging. Designs of the future must be in accordance with the circular economy of packaging and always striving to reduce the demand on our global natural resources.”

WPO is a non-profit, non-governmental, and international federation of packaging institutes, associations and federations, as well as other interested parties that include corporations and trade associations.

WDO, earlier called as the International Council of Societies of Industrial Design (Icsid), is an international non-governmental organisation established in 1957 to advance the profession of industrial design.

Recently, a team led by researchers from the University of Liverpool secured £965,000 funding from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to develop smart sustainable packaging.