Neste and Jokey are inviting potential partners to join their mission to develop the market for sustainable rigid packaging

Jokey is engaged in producing recyclable rigid plastic packaging. (Credit: Jokey 2020)

Finland-based renewable diesel and jet fuel provider Neste and rigid plastic packaging manufacturer Jokey have teamed up to further develop the market for sustainable rigid packaging for food and non-food applications.

The collaboration aims to develop and promote the market for rigid packaging made from renewable and recycled materials.

Neste renewable polymers and chemicals executive vice president Mercedes Alonso said: “We see a great match between Neste’s and Jokey’s solid commitments to sustainability.

“We are inspired by the opportunity to support Jokey in its mission to offer their customers packaging solutions based on sustainable materials from renewable and recycled sources.

“We are equally delighted to join forces with Jokey to contribute to the industry’s transformation towards a circular plastics economy.”

The collaboration will advance the use of renewable and reusable raw materials in plastics

Neste said that the partners will jointly work to advance the use of renewable and reusable raw materials and strengthen the plastics industry based on circular added value.

Jokey is engaged in producing recyclable rigid plastic packaging, such as buckets, boxes and trays for food and non-food goods stands.

Jokey chief procurement officer Michael Schmidt said: “With the Jokey Eco Concept 2.0, we are setting ourselves a sustainable development guideline. Our packaging is already designed to meet the requirements of a circular economy.

“We always look forward to exploring new paths and to inspiring insights with Neste, which will make our future even more sustainable.”

As part of the collaboration, the partners are inviting potential partners to develop circular plastics value chains and more sustainable plastics solutions.

In March this year, Neste, together with Mirova, an investment firm and affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, has invested €10m in Recycling Technologies, a provider of plastics recycling systems.