Ardent Mills invests to increase retail flour packaging capabilities. (Credit: ARDENT MILLS.)

US-based premier flour-milling and ingredient company Ardent Mills has made significant investments to increase and streamline its retail flour packaging capabilities.

The company has expanded its capabilities in Northeast U.S. by adding a retail packer to its existing operations in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania that has commenced operations on 1 July 2020.

The Mt. Pocono Mill currently produces small pack options that include 2, 5 and 10-pound bags of flour.

Ardent Mills has created a new retail team of employees dedicated to better serve the customers in its growing business.

Until now, the retail team has added new warehouses for many of the company’s retail mills across North America to ensure supply continuity and timeliness of shipments to retailers.

They have also added another retail line at Ardent Mills’ Newton, Kansas facility.

Ardent Mills ordered three new retail packers and a new line

In order to meet the increasing demand for flour to bake at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ardent Mills has ordered three new retail packers and a new production line to increase its production capabilities.

The new production line will be implemented and fully functional by September 2020 and the two retail packers that will upgrade existing lines by early 2021.

Ardent Mills chief growth officer Angie Goldberg said: “These significant investments will position us well and provide the necessary flexibility to serve our customers and consumers.

“We’re excited about how quickly we’ve been able to execute on our growth strategy and look forward to continuing this work.”

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company has more than 35 flour mills, a specialty bakery, a mix facility, and a quinoa processing plant, located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.