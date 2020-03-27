The 12oz long-neck glass beer bottles for O’Connor Brewing Company will be produced using 100% recyclable amber glass

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a unit of packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group, has agreed to manufacture bottles for O’Connor Brewing Company.

Ardagh will supply 12oz long-neck glass amber beer bottles, which will be produced using 100% recyclable amber glass for O’Connor Brewing.

O’Connor Brewing Operations vice-president Zach Volkman said: “O’Connor Brewing Company has been brewing and bottling beer for distribution throughout Virginia and the surrounding markets for ten years.

“When we were in the market for a new bottle supplier last fall, Ardagh was very attractive to us as a business partner. Ardagh was competitively priced while offering top-notch quality standards.

“Their nearby facility in Wilson, North Carolina is able to provide us with great operational flexibility with reliable and short-notice shipments when we need them.”

Ardagh will produce 12oz long-neck glass amber beer bottles

Ardagh said it plans to undertake production and design works for the bottle in the US.

Ardagh North American Glass business unit chief commercial officer John T Shaddox said: “O’Connor Brewing Company’s passion for supplying quality and consistency in their beer aligns well with Ardagh’s dedication to manufacturing high-quality glass packaging that showcases and protects the integrity of their craft beer.”

Last month, Ardagh North American Glass had agreed to produce bottles for Copper Cane Wines & Provisions in the US.

Under the long-term supply agreement, Ardagh Group’s business unit will manufacture 750ml wine bottles for Copper Cane Wines in the US.

Ardagh Group is engaged in supplying recyclable metal and glass packaging for its customer. Employing over 16,000 people, the company operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries.